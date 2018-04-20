POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Opposition parties' reactions to Turkey's snap elections
Turkey's President Erdoğan has announced that there will be presidential and parliamentary snap elections on June 24, 2018. The main opposition parties say they are ready for the elections. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToHOFtKZ6iY 5 facts about Muharrem Ince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ajp0KJiC24 5 facts about Meral Aksener https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpdlQNDeQA0 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQI4L646lR0 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNiEukyt1z8 5 facts about Dogu Perincek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1oiZT0emLU
April 20, 2018
