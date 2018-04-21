World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Young boy among four dead in Friday's protests

Four Fridays of protests at the Gaza-Israel border, and four Fridays of deaths. Palestinian officials say - there should be an investigation into the killing and injuring of Palestinian protesters by the Israeli military, and it shouldn't be left up to the Israelis. They made the demand as the death toll rose to at least 36 and demonstrations are set to continue into May. Anu Nathan explains.