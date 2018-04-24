Tribeca Film Festival 2018 | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Culture
The Tribeca Film Festival began as a way of helping revitalize New York's Tribeca neighbourhood after the September 11th attacks, and has since grown into one of the most iconic film festivals in the world. The 17th edition is currently underway, with not only an incredibly diverse lineup, but also the highest number of films made by female directors in the festival's history. Showcase speaks to award winning film editor, Matt Latham for more on what to expect at this year's festival.
April 24, 2018
