Can Libya's rival governments unite?
17:02
World
Can Libya's rival governments unite?
General Khalifa Haftar of Libya was a major contender in the upcoming presidential election, which was shaping up as a contest between Haftar and the prime minister of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Now with Haftar apparently gone from politics, what does Libya’s future look like. Guests: Guma el Gamaty Head of the Taghyeer Party and a member of the UN-backed Libyan political dialogue group Mustafa Fetouri Libyan academic and journalist. Mansour el Kikhia Libyan specialist
April 25, 2018
