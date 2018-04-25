POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Dutch tourism thrive without drugs?
15:22
World
For decades, Amsterdam has been Europe's sin city; a place where millions of tourists can flock to smoke weed and solicit prostitutes. But some Dutch police say the liberal policies that make drug use legal, is coming at a deadly cost. Guests: Daan van der Gouwe Sociologist and drug researcher, Trimbos Institute. Hans Nelen Criminal Law Professor, Maastricht University Mike Vigil Former chief of international operations at the US Drug Enforcement Adminstration
April 25, 2018
