Nobel literature prize scandal | Literature | Showcase

Culture
The committee who awards The Nobel Prize for literature is under fire after allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct were made by eighteen women against Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of one of the committee members, Katarina Frostenson. To take a closer look into the scandal, we're joined by Literary critic and Cultural journalist, Annina Rabe as well as novelist, translator and essayist, Tim Parks. Parks has served as a juror for several literary awards, including the Man Booker, and has also been a vocal critic of the Nobel Prize for Literature in the past.
April 25, 2018
