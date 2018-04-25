POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Trudeau backing big business over the environment?
15:28
World
Is Trudeau backing big business over the environment?
Justin Trudeau, a leader praised for his green credentials, is backing a multi-billion dollar pipeline in Canada. Despite criticism, he's vowed the pipeline will go ahead. So is the charismatic Canadian allowing economic interests to trump environmental concerns? Guests: Chris Alexander Canada's former Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Keith Stewart Senior energy strategist for Greenpeace Canada Chief Bob Chamberlin Vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs
April 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?