NewsFeed - Melania Trump's awkward hand-holding moment

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 25, 2018: - That moment when your bae won't hold your hand and you're the president of the United States. And we have an example from President Erdogan on how to beat the 'Trump Trap' - #MeToo movement in Bollywood. The legendary choreographer defending the 'casting couch' and a look at the backlash.
April 25, 2018
