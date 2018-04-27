Focus on jobs growth as trade war concerns rise | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After years of slow growth, the US economy is accelerating. Unemployment is at a record low and job seekers are more confident that their search will be short-lived. But now there are concerns about the implications of an impending trade war. And as Kate Fisher reports, that's running high on the agenda as business leaders and politicians gather in Washington for the IMF spring meetings. For more on this, TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
April 27, 2018
