India pushes urbanization with large infrastructure projects | Money Talks
It may be one of the fastest growing emerging economies. But India needs to expand even faster. That's according to Amithab Kant. He's the CEO of The National Instution for Transforming India, the economic advisory body to the Indian government. In an interview with TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir, Kant outlined the government's efforts to improve access to markets and boost trade.
April 27, 2018
