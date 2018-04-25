World Share

Is the Commonwealth still relevant?

You may have heard of it - but do you really know what the Commonwealth is? Even some of the people living in member nations don't know what it does or why. Is it relevant in the 21st century? Does it just provide a helping hand for developing nations or could it become a more powerful player on the world stage? Joining us at the Roundtable is David Martin Jones, Visiting Professor in the War Studies Department of King's College London; Rita Payne, the Chair of the UK branch of the Commonwealth Journalists Association; Kehinde Andrews, Associate Professor of Sociology and Black Studies at Birmingham City University; and Humphrey Hawksley, author and former foreign correspondent for the BBC. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.