Borusan Contemporary: Mixing work and art | Art Galleries | Showcase

Istanbul's Borusan Contemporary is an exhibition space unlike any other. From Monday to Friday it functions as the headquarters for Borusan Holding, a global conglomerate, with interests in everything from steel manufacturing to energy production. But on weekends, it turns itself into a multi-story, multi-media gallery for contemporary art. Showcase's Miranda Atty went explore Borusan's more creative holdings and find out how art meets office space.