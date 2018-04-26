POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What will Cuba look like without Castro?
What will Cuba look like without Castro?
For the first time in more than five decades the Cuban Presidency is in the hands of someone other than a Castro. But the nature of the Cuban communist party's hold on government means that the balance of power is not so easily shifted. So will this new president break the Castro mould? Or will it be more of the same? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was…. Hannah Berkeley Cohen- Journalist and photographer Javier Farje - Journalist Collin Laverty - Cuba Educational Travel
April 26, 2018
