Bill Cosby Trial: Entertainer guilty of sexual assault

One of the most famous comedians in the United States faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. Bill Cosby has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a woman 14 years ago. The 80 year old was facing his accuser Andrea Constand in court for the second time, after last year's trial ended with a deadlocked jury. After the verdict was delivered, the 80 years old shouted an expletive filled rant against the prosecutor. Dozens of other women have accused him of being a sexual predator over five decades. Nick Harper reports from the court in Pennsylvania.