Mamut Art Project | Exhibitions | Showcase

Set in Istanbul's Kucukciftlik Park, the Mamut Art Project is something truly unique. The entire event is dedicated to introducing talented, emerging artists to collectors, curators and galleries. For more on the Mamut Art Project, Showcase speaks to Matt A Hanson. Hanson is a reporter for the Daily Sabah Reporter and an arts writer and culture journalist who has his reviews about the arts published in different parts of the world, including here in Istanbul and the middle east.