Off The Grid - Syria’s Slaughterhouses
24:20
World
The AIBs (Association of International Broadcasting) highly commends Syria’s Slaughterhouses documentary for its rare access to men and women who survived years of torture inside Syria’s prisons. The recognition was given in London, UK in November 2018. “Syria’s slaughterhouses” provides a rare insight into Bashar Al-Assad’s detention system. Including the account of a former guard of Saydnaya, the most infamous prison in Syria. Prisoners are sent there to die and have to endure constant torture and inhuman treatment. This network of prisons has been running for decades and is often described as a state killing machine. According to the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, almost 18 000 people were killed in government custody between March 2011 and December 2015, an average of 300 deaths each month. Detainees not only endure torture, but are also forced to commit crimes. Women are not spared and many had to undergo surgery after constant beating and repeated rape. Off the Grid, is an award-winning, character-driven documentary series which tells compelling and in-depth stories from around the world. Director and producer: Mouhssine Ennaimi Executive Producer: Alexandra Pauliat Pictures: Ensar Arvas Hatay Producer: Sena Baran Editor & colourist: Oguz Atabas, Deniz Salmanli Motion Graphics: Zlatan Nezirovic, Selim Durak, Selim Buyukguner Narrator: Adnan Nawaz #OffTheGrid #Syria #slaughterhouses
May 23, 2019
