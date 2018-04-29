POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Armenia Protests: Ruling party will not nominate candidate for PM
02:07
World
The country's been embroiled in a political crisis for weeks - after the former president was appointed prime minister. Demonstrators called it a power grab and demanded Serzh Sargsyan step-down, which he did - barely two weeks into the job. So far, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is the sole candidate for prime minister in the upcoming election. Iolo ap Dafydd says the protests have now spread beyond the capital, Yerevan.
April 29, 2018
