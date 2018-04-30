POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: UN envoys visit Myanmar's Rakhine state
02:00
World
Rohingya Refugee Crisis: UN envoys visit Myanmar's Rakhine state
A UN Security Council delegation is expected to meet Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, in the next few hours. They're trying to arrange a safe return for the Rohingya Muslims who've been living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Hundreds of thousands of them fled there, to avoid a police crackdown in Myanmar, last year. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, the UN team doesn't have a lot of time to find an answer.
April 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?