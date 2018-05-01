India and China meet to stabilise relations | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A tense border dispute seriously damaged relations between India and China a year ago. But now, trade has taken centre stage as the leaders of Asia's continental giants meet in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi. Rajiv Biswas, the Asia-Pacific chief economist at research firm, IHS Markit in Singapore says it's in both India's and China's interests to put trade first. TRT World’s Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris.
May 1, 2018
