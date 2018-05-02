POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Donald Trump get a Nobel Peace Prize?
17:16
World
Will Donald Trump get a Nobel Peace Prize?
After trading barbs with the North Korean leader, Donald Trump's name is making rounds for creating an environment of peace, according to some experts. In fact, South Korean Prime Minister reportedly pitched for Trump to win the prize. Guests: Han Park Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Global Issues Sung-Yoon Lee Professor of Korean Studies at Tufts University Robert Manning Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security
May 2, 2018
