What are Macron’s plans for the Middle East?
26:03
World
Why is the French president apparently so interested in Middle Eastern politics? Emmanuel Macron has only been in the job a year and has problems at home, but he is now positioning himself as a leader in geopolitics. Peacemaker – or troublemaker? Joining us at the Roundtable is Gavin Mortimer, a writer and historian; Ian Black, visiting senior fellow at London School of Economics’ Middle East Centre; David Lees, modern French history and politics specialist at the University of Warwick; and Olivier Guitta, Managing Director at GlobalStrat. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 1, 2018
