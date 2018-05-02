POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Armenia Leadership: Pashinyan not voted in as new prime minister
Armenia's parliament has rejected protest leader Nikol Pashinyan's bid to become the interim prime minister. Thousands of opposition supporters have been rallying outside the parliament. The ruling Republican party refused to back Pashinyan, even though he was the only candidate. Now, the protest leader is calling for national civil disobedience. TRT World's Iolo ap Daffydd is in the capital Yerevan.
May 2, 2018
