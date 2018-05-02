POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How successful were Armenia's protests?
13:09
World
How successful were Armenia's protests?
Last month when former president Serzh Sargsyan went back on his word and returned to power, Nikol Pashinyan hit back, launching a campaign to stop him. Thousands took to the streets and against all odds Sargsyan was forced to step down. Now the country faces a political upheaval unrivalled in recent years. Guests: Richard Giragosian Founding director of the Regional Studies Center Philip Gamaghelyan Lecturer in the Justice and Peace Program at Georgetown University Levon Sevunts Journalist
May 2, 2018
