Village of Arts, Oriental Movie Metropolis & Lego Superheroes | Full Episode | Showcase
25:31
Culture
On this episode we visit an artistic haven - at the Village of Arts in Senegal. We check out the works of a lawyer-turned-artist that merges lego with superheroes. Actor Tom Cruise makes a comeback with the latest addition to the Mission Impossible franchise and we dive into the virtual world of Harry Potter's Hogwarts. Village of Arts- Senegal 01:04 Oriental Movie Metropolis 05:14 Cultural Critic Vivienne Chow on Quindao Movie Metropolis 07:36 Building Superheroes 15:04 Mission Impossible Sequel M: I Fallout 17:08 Hogwarts Mystery App 20:15 Five Signs of a Wes Anderson Movie 23:44
May 2, 2018
