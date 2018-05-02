POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President extends steel tariff exemptions | Money Talks
03:14
BizTech
US President extends steel tariff exemptions | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has softened his plan to impose punitive tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from America's allies. But duties on $150 billion of Chinese goods -retaliation for what he says are unfair trade practices- are still on the cards. His Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin is due to visit China on Thursday and Friday for talks. Kevin Ozebek is in Brussels and he says the reaction across Europe to Trump's decision has been mixed, with the European Commission issuing a particularly firm response.
May 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?