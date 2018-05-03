Culture Share

Germaine Acogny- Mother of African Contemporary Dance

Senegalese dancer Germaine Acogny believes dance is the most powerful way to express oneself. A choreographer, dancer and teacher, she's so successful she even has her own signature dance style: The Acogny technique. But perhaps her greatest achievement is l'Ecole des Sables, or the School in the Sand. We dropped by the school to see how this next generation is learning what it means to be contemporary African dancers.