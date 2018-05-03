POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germaine Acogny, RSC’s Macbeth & Genius: Pablo Picasso| Full Episode | Showcase
25:32
Culture
Germaine Acogny, RSC’s Macbeth & Genius: Pablo Picasso| Full Episode | Showcase
On today's show, we'll check out the nominees vying for Broadway's biggest prize, the Tony Awards. Visit an African contemporary dance school and let you know why Antonio Banderas is telling fans his swashbuckling, action movie star days are over. Germaine Acogny 1:50 Artistic Robots 8:15 RSC’s Macbeth 10:36 Tony Awards Nominations 2018 15:54 Sun Dogs 19:10 Genius: Pablo Picasso 22:13
May 3, 2018
