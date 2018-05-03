POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Apple earnings surprise, Snap disappoints | Money Talks
08:16
BizTech
Apple earnings surprise, Snap disappoints | Money Talks
Apple and Snap, wrapped up a string of tech earnings in the US. Both companies were considered major tech disruptors, when they first entered the market. But now, they’re seeing contrasting growth in their products. Meanwhile, Facebook is treading carefully with its strategy, following a major data scandal. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this Santosh Rao joins us from New York. He is Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners.
May 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?