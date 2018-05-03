POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Islamic banks to roll out new products in 2018 | Money Talks
02:18
BizTech
Islamic banks to roll out new products in 2018 | Money Talks
Islamic banking is one of the fastest growing industries in the Middle East and other Muslim countries. And representatives from more than a hundred Islamic financial institutions, are meeting in Istanbul, to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face. TRT World's Senior Business Producer, Mobin Nasir, caught up with the Chairman of the Islamic Banking Institution of Malaysia, Haji Abdul Wahid. Here's what he considers the greatest risks to the industry.
May 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?