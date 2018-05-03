BizTech Share

Islamic banks to roll out new products in 2018 | Money Talks

Islamic banking is one of the fastest growing industries in the Middle East and other Muslim countries. And representatives from more than a hundred Islamic financial institutions, are meeting in Istanbul, to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face. TRT World's Senior Business Producer, Mobin Nasir, caught up with the Chairman of the Islamic Banking Institution of Malaysia, Haji Abdul Wahid. Here's what he considers the greatest risks to the industry.