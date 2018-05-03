POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK economy slows down in first quarter of 2018 | Money Talks
09:38
BizTech
UK economy slows down in first quarter of 2018 | Money Talks
The UK economy appears to be slowing based on a number of recent statistical releases. First quarter GDP, factory orders, and consumer borrowing, all seem to be dipping. And some people are worried that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit is starting to hit the economy. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London. For more on this we are joined by Dr. Huw Edwards the UK. He is a Lecturer in Economics at Loughborough university.
May 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?