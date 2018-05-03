World Share

Why does Kanye love Trump?

Is Kanye going off the rails or is this a publicity stunt for his new album - or even a run at the 2024 US presidency? He’s shocked the world by throwing his weight behind Trump, even calling him his brother. Was Kanye serious when he said that 400 years of slavery seemed like a choice? On this episode of Nexus was…. * Lecturer in African American Studies at the University of Maryland Jason Nichols * Academic researcher at Columbia University Musa Al-Gharbi * Trump supporter and campaigner DeAndra Smith Nexus with Matthew Moore