The Trump Presidency: Trump says second amendment rights under siege

Donald Trump has pledged to defend the Second Amendment - which gives citizens the right to bear arms. He was speaking to the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas. But he had another issue on his mind as he boarded Airforce One. He denied statements made by his new lawyer, Rudi Giuliani, about the nature of payments to a former adult actress. Tetiana Anderson reports.