World Share

Will the youth vote sway Malaysia’s elections?

Young people in Malaysia have always lived under the same ruling party, which has been in power since independence. Now, the country’s youth get to decide whether to support the scandal plagued Prime Minister Najib Razak or the opposition’s 92-year-old candidate, Mahathir Mohamad. We hit the campaign trail with two younger politicians from each side – Syed Saddiq and Khairy Jamaluddin – to see how they’re trying to win votes. Natalie Poyhonen reports.