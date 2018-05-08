POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is the Vatican quiet on the trial of Cardinal George Pell?
12:20
World
Why is the Vatican quiet on the trial of Cardinal George Pell?
Cardinal George Pell pled not guilty in Australia to allegations of sex abuse that took place in the 1960s and 1970s. The specifics of the charges can't be released under Australian law, but some are asking what the Church knows since the Vatican refuses to voice its support for its third highest ranking official. Guests: Tim Lennon President of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests Robert Gahl Professor at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross Judy Courtin Lawyer who represents victims of institutionalised sexual abuse
May 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?