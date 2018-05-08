BizTech Share

Oil prices hit four-year high on Iran tensions | Money Talks

Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the future of the Iran nuclear deal have pushed oil prices to their highest level in four years. Brent crude hit $75 a barrel, while US crude prices topped $70. Markets are bracing for the worst - a US exit from the Iran agreement and a return of sanctions. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this Stephen Schork joins us from Villanova, Pennsylvania. He is the editor of The Schork Report, which analyses the global energy markets.