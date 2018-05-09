POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the European Union using funding cuts to fight for democracy in Hungary and Poland?
18:41
World
Is the European Union using funding cuts to fight for democracy in Hungary and Poland?
The European Commission has put forward a proposal, that would tie the amount of funds received to respect for the rule of law. Both Hungary and Poland are accused of becoming more authoritarian, but critics say it's not the EU's job to police its member states. Guests: Dominik Tarczynski MP, Law and Justice party Peter Balazs Former Foreign Minister Hungary Craig Turp Editor-in-Chief, Emerging Europe
May 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?