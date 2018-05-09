DOXA Documentary Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The DOXA Documentary Film Festival is an annual festival started by the Documentary Media Society 17 years ago. Held in Vancouver the festival aims to support independent documentarians from across the globe and educate audiences about documentaries as a form of art. We speak to Anna Frances Ewert, one of the featured filmmakers at this year's festival for a closer look at the festival and what it has to offer.
May 9, 2018
