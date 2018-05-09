BizTech Share

China trade surplus with US widens to $22.2B | Money Talks

Upcoming trade talks between the US and China seem to have calmed recent tensions between the world’s top two economies. But many people are concerned they could heat up again. Latest figures out of China show its trade surplus with the US widened in April, despite hefty US levies on aluminum and steel, and threats of more tariffs. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this Martin Jacques joins us from London. He is the author of 'When China Rules the World'.