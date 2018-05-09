World Share

NewsFeed: Black Power - Is fashion getting more diverse?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On May 9, 2018: - Black Power: Is it a trend or is fashion finally beginning to be more diverse? - We look at some of the myths about child soldiers and the attempts to rehabilitate them - India’s water pollution: How much is that going to be an issue in next year’s elections?