Will push for Basque autonomy survive?

After ETA's declaration to disband, Spain now has to decide what to do with the former members of the Basque separatist movement. Its violent campaign for an independent state killed hundreds of people. Now defeated after six decades, many former fighters are asking to go home. Guests: Andrew Dowling Senior lecturer in Hispanic Studies at Cardiff University Carlos Silva. Senior member of the pro-unity political party - Union, Progress and Democracy.