What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Has Donald Trump isolated the US after quitting the Iran nuclear deal?

Minutes after Trump's announced he was pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to enrich even more uranium than before. The UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement saying they're prepared to move ahead with their own Iran deal. Guests: Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian diplomat Thomas Countryman Former US Assistant Secretary of State Michael Johns Co-founder of the conservative Tea Party movement