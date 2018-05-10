POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Korea Detainees: Three freed prisoners arrive in Maryland, US
02:11
World
North Korea Detainees: Three freed prisoners arrive in Maryland, US
Three Americans freed from prison in North Korea have arrived in the United States. They were jailed separately on charges of espionage and hostile acts against the state between 2015 and May last year. Their release is being seen as a positive step ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which could take place later this month. Liz Maddock has this report.
May 10, 2018
