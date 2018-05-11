POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What impact will Iraqi elections have on the war-ravaged country?
Iraq's incumbent Prime Minister Haider al Abadi is favourite to retain his post. But Iraq is still reeling from war, a struggling economy, and an unstable security situation. Will Iraq stick with the status quo or could the election provide some surprising results? Guests: Ahmed Rushdi Foreign policy advisor for the speaker of the Iraqi parliament Dr Nahro Zagros Political analyst who specialises in Kurdish affairs Douglas Ollivant Former Director for Iraq at the US National Security Council
May 11, 2018
