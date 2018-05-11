World Share

Is release of American detainees from North Korea a victory for Donald Trump?

Pyongyang says the release of prisoners is a gesture of goodwill ahead of a planned meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump. But there are concerns Pyongyang will use it as a bargaining chip for concessions on US sanctions. For now, Trump hails it as a political victory. But could it be headed for a diplomatic defeat? Guests: Jenny Town Assistant Director of the US-Korea Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Will Saetren Research associate and program officer at the Institute for China- America Studies