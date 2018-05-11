What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

What's Turkey doing to protect its historical relics from treasure hunters?

Motivated by potentially huge financial windfalls in the underground market, amateur treasure hunters are illegally digging ancient sites with little regard to Turkey's historical claims. As Aadel Haleem explains, this is much to the disappointment of archaeologists who are trying to piece together Turkey's rich history. Guest: Gokhan Cete Anti-smuggling expert at the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism