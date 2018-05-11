World Share

Iraq Elections: Kirkuk hopes to heal deep divisions

Iraq, a country marred by deep divisions, will hold its parliamentary elections this weekend. One city where those divisions are especially exposed is Kirkuk. It changed hands after the disputed independence referendum in the north last year. The Kurdish Peshmerga retreated, leaving it under central government control. In previous elections US-backed kurdish parties have had the upper hand. Sara Firth went to find out if this latest election can heal the deep divisions in Kirkuk.