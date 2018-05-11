POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK apologises to Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj over his rendition
UK apologises to Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj over his rendition
The UK has apologised to Libyan dissident Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his wife for Britain’s role in their abduction and rendition, which led to their torture by the Gaddafi regime. Belhaj was captured with his then-pregnant wife Fatima Boudchar and four children while they were on their way to the UK. After the fall of the Gaddafi regime, it was found that a tip-off from MI6, the British foreign intelligence agency, led to their capture.
May 11, 2018
