POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Indonesia Bombings: Police HG targeted following church bombings
02:21
World
Indonesia Bombings: Police HG targeted following church bombings
Police in Indonesia say a family on two motorbikes was behind another suicide attack in the country's second largest city of Surabaya. Six civilians and four police officers were injured. Authorities also say an eight-year-old girl, believed to be the daughter the assailants, survived the attack. The bombings took place one day after another family of six carried out a similar attack on three churches in the city. Melinda Nucifora reports.
May 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?