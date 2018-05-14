Culture Share

Is freedom of speech under threat?

Is free speech a right? Governments are starting to crack down on offensive behaviour - with fines for social media companies and laws around hate speech. But here in the UK, there's a concern that censorship has gone too far. Who decides what can and can't be said, and how far you can go? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.