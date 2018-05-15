POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Virunga National Park: Famous reserve closes its doors to tourists
Virunga National Park: Famous reserve closes its doors to tourists
One of Africa's most popular nature reserves is now closed to visitors following a deadly attack. Two British tourists were ambushed and kidnapped last week after going to see mountain gorillas at the Virunga National Park. They have since been released. Philip Owira has more on how armed groups in the region are threatening to destroy the home of some of the world's most critically endangered animals.
May 15, 2018
